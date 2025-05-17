World listens to language of love only when one has power: Mohan Bhagwat

Jaipur, May 17 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat emphasised the need for power in delivering messages of peace and harmony, stating that "the world listens to the language of love only when one has power".

He said this while speaking at a programme organised on the death anniversary of Ravinath Maharaj at Ravinath Ashram, Harmada in Jaipur, on Saturday.

Stating that India plays the role of elder brother of the world, he said: “India is the oldest nation in the world, and its role is like that of an elder brother. Our goal is to promote global peace and harmony -- but to do that effectively, we must also be strong.”

He highlighted India's long-standing tradition of sacrifice, referring to revered figures such as Bhamashah and Lord Ram.

“This legacy of selfless service continues to inspire us. Ravinath Maharaj’s compassion and teachings guide us toward righteous living,” he added.

Speaking on the recent India-Pakistan border tension, he pointed out that power is essential for welfare, adding: “We do not hate anyone. But the nature of the world is such that love and peace are respected only when backed by power."

The RSS chief also said "whatever India is doing, it's the best", in reference to Operation Sindoor by the Armed Forces that targeted terror launchpads in Pakistan as well as Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Bhagwat stressed that while India does not seek enmity with any nation, it possesses the strength to defend itself and teach lesson to those who challenge its sovereignty.

The RSS chief said that "India will progress in all fields... it must do so".

Meanwhile, humbly receiving honours at the Ashram, Mohan Bhagwat said: "I am not here as a chief guest or speaker. I stand here as a humble participant in a tradition that spans over 100 years. The honor I have received today is not mine alone -- it belongs to the millions of RSS workers whose tireless dedication has built this tradition.”

The programme was attended by RSS promoters, saints, and hundreds of devotees.

Bhavnath Maharaj honoured Mohan Bhagwat during the event, and heartfelt tributes were paid to the life and teachings of Ravinath Maharaj.

