TN: HM Amit Shah says BJP-AIADMK alliance will form govt in 2026

Chennai , June 8 (IANS) Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Sunday said that the BJP-AIADMK alliance will form the government in Tamil Nadu next year after winning the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing a public meeting in Madurai, Union Minister Shah declared, "The NDA government of the BJP-AIADMK alliance will be formed in Tamil Nadu in 2026. I may live in Delhi, but my ears are always tuned to Tamil Nadu."

He launched a scathing attack on the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, asserting that the people of the state are ready to oust the regime led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the Assembly elections scheduled to take place next year.

Taking a swipe at CM Stalin, the Union Home Minister added, "He (CM Stalin) says Amit Shah cannot defeat DMK. He's right — I don't have to. The people of Tamil Nadu will defeat the DMK."

Referring to allegations of large-scale corruption, he said, "The DMK government is a 100 per cent failure. The money lost in TASMAC-related irregularities could have been used to build at least two classrooms in every school across the state."

The Union Minister reiterated his long-standing demand for medical and engineering education to be offered in Tamil.

"I urge the Tamil Nadu government to begin teaching these courses in Tamil soon. Prime Minister Modi has shown respect to Tamil Nadu by installing the Sengol in the new Parliament building. I hope the Chief Minister writes a letter to the PM thanking him for this honour."

Union Minister Shah also paid tribute to Tamil nationalist icon Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar during his speech, saying, "Madurai is more than a city; it is a living symbol of more than 3,000 years of history and culture. I extend my respects to the great Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar."

Earlier on Sunday, the Union Home Minister offered prayers at the historic Meenakshi Amman Temple.

State BJP President Nainar Nagendran compared the Union Minister Amit Shah's visit to a strategic move, saying, "Just like PM Modi led 'Operation Sindoor' to drive out terrorists, Amit Shah's visit after darshan marks the start of a silent operation -- to evict the DMK from power."

In a post on social media platform X, Union Minister Shah said, "The people of Tamil Nadu are fed up with the massive corruption of the DMK government. BJP Karyakartas will reach every locality, neighbourhood, and home with Narendra Modi-led NDA's vision for a prosperous and developed Tamil Nadu."

