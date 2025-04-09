TN govt signs pact with UNWFP for climate resilience project in Ramanathapuram

Chennai, April 9 (IANS) Tamil Nadu government has signed a Letter of Understanding (LoU) with the United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP) India to implement a climate resilience initiative titled ‘Adaptation for Resilience’ (ADAPT4R).

The LoU was officially exchanged between Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests, Government of Tamil Nadu, and Nozomi Hashimoto, Deputy Country Director, WFP India.

Supported by the Adaptation Fund, the ADAPT4R project aims to strengthen the adaptive capacity and food security of vulnerable agricultural communities in Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh.

In Tamil Nadu, the project will be implemented over a five-year period in Ramanathapuram district.

Led by the Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests in collaboration with WFP, the initiative will focus on building climate resilience among smallholder farmers, especially women.

It will promote climate-resilient agricultural practices, enhance access to critical information and resources, strengthen local community institutions, and integrate early warning systems to mitigate climate risks.

With a total budget of USD 14 million, the project seeks to reduce the adverse effects of extreme weather events and shifting climate patterns on agriculture, while ensuring food security and protecting rural livelihoods.

This LoU builds on an earlier agreement signed in August 2024 between the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and WFP, marking a key step in translating national climate commitments into actionable strategies at the state level.

The signing ceremony was attended by senior officials from the Tamil Nadu government, including A. R. Rahul Nadh, IAS, Director, Department of Environment and Climate Change; Anurag Mishra, IFS, Special Secretary, Department of Environment and Climate Change; and Ritto Cyriac, IFS, Special Secretary, Department of Forests.

Also present were senior representatives from WFP and MoEFCC, including Pradnya Paithankar, Head of Climate Change and Resilient Food Systems, WFP, and Dr. Suthanuka Sarkar, Deputy Director, MoEFCC.

