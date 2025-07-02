TN: Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram get Rs 338 crore boost for flood mitigation

Chennai, July 2 (IANS) In a major push to prevent seasonal flooding, the Water Resources Department (WRD) of Tamil Nadu has launched a series of integrated flood mitigation projects across Chennai and its neighbouring districts.

The projects, covering Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram, come with an overall budget allocation of Rs 338 crore for the financial year 2025-26. Under this phase, flood mitigation work has commenced in southern parts of Chennai, with a specific focus on the city’s suburbs, at an estimated cost of Rs 27 crore.

According to an official statement from the department, the integrated flood management strategy aims to address chronic waterlogging issues in key urban and semi-urban zones.

A significant share of the funds -- Rs 260 crore -- has been earmarked for Chennai alone. This includes a dedicated flood alleviation project for the Ambattur Industrial Estate, one of the most flood-prone commercial hubs in the city.

As part of the larger effort, the WRD has taken up drain and culvert construction to create a dedicated flood release channel from South Buckingham Canal near Okkiyam Maduvu to the Bay of Bengal. This is expected to ease pressure on surrounding residential zones and enhance outflow during heavy rainfall.

Flood relief works around the ecologically sensitive Pallikaranai marshland are also in progress. These works, which involve the construction of drainage infrastructure and improving natural outflow, are being carried out at a cost of Rs 91 crore. In addition, macro drainage works along the tributaries of the Adyar River have been initiated, with Rs 35 crore set aside for this purpose.

The department is also forming a riverine reservoir and rehabilitating the Somangalam tributary in Kundrathur taluk. This component of the project carries a budget of Rs 20 crore.

In Tiruvallur district, five major flood mitigation works are underway to benefit localities such as Tiruninravur and parts of Avadi, at a combined cost of Rs 91 crore.

Strengthening of the Arani River bund is being taken up with Rs 8.5 crore, while protective bank works to mitigate flooding in the Tiruttani area are also part of the project. The WRD stated that the integrated projects were conceived as part of the State Budget and are aimed at creating long-term resilience to urban and peri-urban flooding across the Chennai metropolitan region.

