TN BJP to hold zonal conferences in August ahead of 2026 assembly elections

Chennai, July 6 (IANS) With an eye on the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the state unit of the BJP, in alliance with the AIADMK, has launched an extensive grassroots-level campaign to strengthen its booth-level organisational machinery.

The party is set to hold a series of zonal conferences across Tamil Nadu, starting with the first one scheduled in Tirunelveli on August 17.

The initiative is aimed at energising booth committee members and sharpening the alliance’s electoral preparedness. The decision follows a high-level strategy laid out by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his recent visit to the state.

On Sunday, BJP Tamil Nadu State President Nainar Nagenthran inaugurated a key training session for booth committee office-bearers at a private college near Chennai. Addressing the gathering, Nagenthran asserted that the DMK government would be unseated in the 2026 polls.

“The roadmap to victory is clear. Our cadres must work closely with AIADMK counterparts to ensure a decisive win,” he said, urging booth-level workers to intensify door-to-door campaigns and local outreach.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L. Murugan, also addressed the cadre and called on party workers to highlight the achievements of the BJP-led Central government over the past 11 years.

He particularly emphasised pro-farmer initiatives, youth-centric policies, infrastructure development, and welfare schemes implemented under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Senior BJP leaders, including former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, National BJP in-charge for Tamil Nadu Arvind Menon, and Co-in-charge P. Sudhakar Reddy, were also present and participated in strategy discussions.

According to party insiders, similar zonal conferences will be conducted in key regions including Tiruvallur, Coimbatore, Tiruvannamalai, Salem, Madurai, and Thanjavur over the coming months. These events will focus on booth committee mobilisation, alliance coordination with the AIADMK, and targeted voter outreach.

The BJP-AIADMK front aims to consolidate its base by leveraging organisational strength, ideological clarity, and coordinated campaigning in the run-up to the crucial 2026 Assembly elections.

