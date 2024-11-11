TN BJP calls for mandatory screening of film ‘Amaran’ across state

Chennai, Nov 11 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP Spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad has called for a mandatory statewide screening of the Tamil movie ‘Amaran’.

Prasad emphasised the need to counter separatist agendas and defend national pride in the face of anti-Amaran propaganda in the state.

Produced by Kamal Haasan and starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, Amaran is a cinematic tribute that celebrates the valour of India’s martyrs, filling Tamil hearts with pride.

The film honours Major Mukund Varadharajan, a valiant son of Tamil Nadu, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the fight against terrorism.

Prasad highlighted that Amaran serves as a powerful reminder of our gratitude to such selfless heroes. “Security is paramount, whether for our homes or our nation,” Prasad stated.

He noted that even residential complexes in cities like Chennai implement strict safety measures, such as video screenings for visitors, to ensure the safety of their residents.

If stringent security is required for a small complex, Prasad argued, the scale of security necessary for a country with 1.4 billion people is enormous.

Prasad went on to discuss external threats, specifically from Pakistan, which, he claimed, has been sponsoring terrorism within India and exploiting internal vulnerabilities.

He pointed to Pakistan’s occupation of part of Kashmir and its efforts to infiltrate the rest of the region as further justification for increased vigilance.

In the face of these threats, Prasad emphasised the dedication of India’s soldiers, who stand guard in the snow-capped mountains of Kashmir, ever-ready to protect the nation.

He argued that wealth and comfort mean nothing without national peace and cited the plight of refugees in Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Israel, and Ukraine as a stark reminder of the importance of national security.

According to Prasad, ‘Amaran’ instils a sense of patriotism and national pride in young people, asserting that the interests of the nation must come first.

He condemned those spreading what he termed as “vile propaganda” against Amaran, accusing some critics of mischaracterising the film as anti-minority.

“Amaran tells the story of a brave soldier, not the complex narrative of Kashmir,” he said, dismissing criticisms that expect exhaustive coverage of Kashmir’s issues in a 2.5-hour film.

He argued that those opposing the film are attempting to undermine India’s unity and the integrity of its armed forces.

Prasad stated that the issue of Kashmir is about national integrity, not minority rights, and he highlighted the forced expulsion and ignored rights of the Hindu minority in Kashmir.

He urged Tamil Nadu’s authorities to reject any anti-India rhetoric disguised as film criticism, which he claimed undermines national harmony.

The BJP leader called upon the Tamil Nadu government to proactively support national unity by opposing separatist agendas disguised as criticism of ‘Amaran’.

He also encouraged the state to promote patriotic films by granting tax exemptions and organising screenings in educational institutions, aiming to inspire youth to embrace patriotism and national unity for a stronger India.

“The government should organise screenings of ‘Amaran’ in schools and colleges to inspire young people with the values of patriotism and unity,” Prasad concluded, “ensuring a stronger, united India.”

