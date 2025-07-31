Doing Reels in Tirumala Will Land You in Jail, Warns TTD

A strong warning has been issued by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) against producing and sharing social media clips that feature offensive or malicious behavior on or near the grounds of the revered Tirumala shrine. Concern over recent events when some people were discovered filming offensive movies in front of the temple and sharing them on social media was voiced by TTD in an official statement. Such conduct was denounced by officials as impolite and unsuitable at a place of worship and spirituality.

According to TTD, such actions not only violate Tirumala's sacredness but also profoundly offend the feelings of the millions of devotees who come to the sacred site to receive Lord Venkateswara's darshan.

"Tirumala is a sacred space meant solely for worship and devotion. Every devotee is expected to uphold and respect its spiritual significance," emphasized the statement. Anyone caught photographing or disseminating such content in violation of temple decorum faces severe legal punishment from the TTD Vigilance and Security Department.

Criminal cases and other required legal repercussions will be faced by offenders. TTD has urged all followers to work together to protect Tirumala's spiritual ambiance by abstaining from recording or supporting offensive material.