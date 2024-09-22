Tirumala laddu row: Andhra CM announces SIT probe

Amaravati, Sep 22 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday ordered a probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the alleged presence of animal fat in ghee used for making Tirupati laddus when YSR Congress Party was in power.

He told a press conference that the SIT will be headed by an Inspector General (IG) or a higher official.

Stating that action would be taken against the guilty based on the SIT report, he vowed to purify Tirumala and restore its glory.

Naidu said due to suspicion over the quality of ghee being used for making laddu prasadam, samples from four tankers were sent to the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) for analysis. He claimed that lab reports revealed the presence of pork and beef fat.

The Chief Minister said Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Executive Officer Shyamala Rao issued notices to concerned organisations and blacklisted them. A committee of experts was constituted for subsequent action and fresh tenders were called.

Naidu remarked that former chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy defended the wrong in the letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The letter is full of lies. Tirumala does not have a system to conduct full-fledged tests to check adulteration,” he said.

He alleged that in the name of reverse tendering, Jagan did not even spare Tirumala. He changed the rules to give tenders to his own people for commissions, he said and claimed that even those who could not produce ghee participated in the bidding.

The TDP chief alleged that Jagan used Tirumala for political advantages and appointed those who did not believe in Lord Venkateswara as TTD chairman. “TTD board was turned into a political rehabilitation centre. Tirmala was desecrated in every way,” he said.

Recalling that former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former President of India A. P. J. Abdul Kalam signed affidavits while visiting Tirumala that they were believers of Lord Venkateswara, the TDP chief asked Jagan Mohan Reddy why he did not sign an affidavit.

The Chief Minister launched a counterattack on YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders Y. S. Subba Reddy and Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, who served as chairmen of TTD during the YSRCP rule. Naidu claimed that Subba Reddy’s wife goes around with a Bible in her hand while Karunakar Reddy performs the marriage of his daughter as per Christian traditions.

Referring to the 2003 claymore mine attack on him by Maoists near Tirumala, Naidu claimed that Lord Venkateswara gave him a new life. He also claimed that he got another term as the chief minister for the purification of Tirumala.

The Chief Minister said no ruler in the past dared to tarnish the sanctity of Tirumala. He said when Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy said Tirumala has only two hills, he fought against him.

Naidu claimed that immediately after taking oath as the chief minister, he started purification at Tirumala by appointing Shyamala Rao as the TTD chairman. He revealed that as part of purification, a yagam was held at Tirumala on August 15. Agama Advisory Council of TTD has decided to conduct Shanti Homam. Shanti Homam and ‘Panchagravya Prokshana’ will be conducted on Monday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.