Tiranga Yatra: Lucknow streets resonate with patriotism as citizens march with Tricolour; CM Yogi clicks selfies

Lucknow, Aug 13 (IANS) The streets of the bustling city of Lucknow known for its iconic monuments and delicious street food started buzzing with high-intensity activity on Wednesday as people thronged the streets to participate in the Tiranga Yatra.

This year marks 78 years of Independence and over the past few years, people across the country including Uttar Pradesh, have been celebrating the moment as mark of respect and gratitude to nation’s heroes and brave soldiers.

On the occasion, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign from his official residence and called upon every resident to hoist the Tricolour as a symbol of national pride and respect for soldiers.

He also urged the residents to join the three-day campaign and asked them to upload selfies with Tricolour on the government portal - harghartiranga.com.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said: “From villages to towns and districts, Tiranga Yatras are setting an inspiring example. In Uttar Pradesh too, people are enthusiastically participating in Har Ghar Tiranga and Selfie with Tiranga campaigns.”

The Tricolour stands as a symbol of the nation’s pride and respect for its soldiers, and should adorn every Indian household, he added.

The Chief Minister led the Tiranga Yatra amid the tunes of patriotic songs and flagged off the march from his residence.

Highlighting India’s global standing, the Chief Minister said: “The world has witnessed India’s courage, strength, and might during Operation Sindoor. This recognition also places a responsibility on every Indian to uphold the nation’s honour.”

He appealed to 140 crore citizens to rise above personal interests, dedicate themselves to the nation, hoist the Tricolour in every home, and actively participate in the grand celebration of Independence.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also cautioned against forces attempting to fracture social unity through divisions based on society, region, language, or caste, and urged that such elements must be exposed.

