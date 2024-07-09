Times Square Glows: Indian-American minorities community hails Modi 3.0 vision & governance

New York, July 9 (IANS) Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) and The Unity of Faiths Foundation, Bharat (TUFF Bharat), hosted a 'Roundtable Meeting' focusing on inclusive growth and equal opportunities for all communities, especially minorities, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Indian religious leaders at the event celebrated the era of "India under Modi 3.0". Meanwhile, in Times Square, Indian-American minority communities marked Modi 3.0 and India's ascent under PM Modi with chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Modi, Modi, Modi'.

Participants at Times Square in New York expressed their enthusiasm and optimism about India’s growth trajectory under PM Modi's leadership. They conveyed their happiness and satisfaction with the functioning of the Modi government in India.

Neeta Jain, participating in the IMF & TUFF Bharat Roundtable Meeting, said: "I am representing the Jain community here in New York. I resonate with PM Modi's vision and belief in 'Akhand Bharat', which means the entire India is one country, one nation, and 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', which means the whole world is one family. If every single country in this world believes in that, there is no way that peace cannot prevail on this earth. Peace can only come by following the path of ahimsa, which is a significant heritage of India... PM Modi also embodies the Jain way of life, so I believe that his dream will definitely come true."

President of the Global Security Institute, Jonathan Granoff, who joined the celebration of Modi 3.0 and India’s rise under PM Modi, said: "We just witnessed a wonderful exhibition of the principle of the unity of the human family as exemplified by India. This inspiring inclusiveness shows that the planet must be protected..."

Daljit, a resident, participating in the celebration of Modi 3.0 and India’s rise under PM Modi, said, "Under the direction of PM Modi, India has become a world power. He has united all of us."

Mohammad said: "Today, we are here to celebrate India. We are celebrating the largest democracy in the world, which becomes even more significant because we are celebrating it in the oldest democracy in the world. I am confident that we will become one of the superpowers in the years ahead. I feel privileged to have been born in India and to live in India..."

Nicolas Greenland, Director of the Tibet Center, said, "I love India and have enormous regard for PM Modi."

Mahant Shri Maharaj Rajyalakshmi said: "I represent PM Modi's 'Sashakt Naari', and I am extremely excited about the vision PM Modi is carrying for the world. He is the only leader who can prevent a third world war. He is negotiating not just with Ukraine and the USA but also with Russia and every world leader. He is the leader that the world needs..."

