Times have changed: PM slams previous govts for lack of vision, planning for development (Lead)

Pune, Sep 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed the previous governments for lacking planning and vision for development of Pune and Maharashtra in general that heavily affected the pace of development.

However, after the BJP-led government came to power in 2014 and later during the present Mahayuti government the development process has been expedited, he said.

“Unfortunately, in the previous decades, our country lacked both planning and vision in urban development. Even when the policies were formulated, the projects used to stand stalled for years and years. Maharashtra, and our country, faced losses due to this very culture of carelessness and neglect. But now, the times have changed,” said the Prime Minister in his virtual address after he laid the foundation stone, inaugurated and dedicated to the nation various projects including Pune Metro in Maharashtra worth over Rs 11,200 crore.

The Prime Minister claimed that during the non-BJP governments, several key infrastructure projects including metro, bullet train and irrigation projects were derailed.

“However, the double-engine government removed all hurdles and it is working relentlessly to spur the state’s growth. Maharashtra is an inspiration for the country and Viksit Maharashtra will further help achieve Viksit Bharat,” he said.

“For Maharashtra's progress, future-ready infrastructure is crucial, but equally important is ensuring that development benefits reach all sections of society. This will happen when every segment contributes to India's growth. This will happen when women lead the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

“When women drive social change, nothing is impossible! And the land of Maharashtra has been a witness to this very reality,” said the Prime Minister.

He said that the Pune Metro was discussed in 2008 but the previous governments could not construct a single pillar till 2006 when the Devendra Fadnavis-led government laid the foundation.

“In eight years, the previous government failed to construct even a single Metro pillar, but our government has successfully built a state-of-the-art Metro network in Pune,” he added.

“Our dream is to enhance the ease of living in Pune city, and I am glad to note that we are moving rapidly in that direction. This will happen when Pune's public transport becomes modern. This will happen when the city expands while maintaining seamless connectivity between areas. Today, the Mahayuti government is working day and night with this vision and approach,” he said.

“Recently, the District Court to Swargate section route has been inaugurated. The Metro will now start running on this route as well. The foundation stone of the Swargate-Katraj section has also been laid today. I am happy that we are moving at a fast pace in the direction of our dream of increasing the ease of living in Pune city,” said PM Modi.

He also Iaid the foundation stone of the Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule Memorial.

“Before Independence, the social conditions in the country, the poverty and discrimination that prevailed, made it very difficult for our daughters to get an education. Great personalities like Savitribai Phule opened the closed doors of education for daughters. But even after Independence, the country did not completely get rid of that old mindset. Previous governments had barred women from entering many fields,” he added.

The Prime Minister further said there was a lack of basic facilities like toilets in schools, due to which even after having schools, the doors of schools were closed for girls.

“As soon as the girls grew up a little, they had to leave the school. There was a ban on the admission of girls in Sainik Schools, there was a ban on the appointment of women in most of the Army's work areas, similarly many women had to leave their jobs during pregnancy.

“We changed those old mindsets of previous governments and changed the old systems,” he added.

PM Modi also inaugurated the Solapur airport saying, “Today, with the blessings of Lord Vitthal, his devotees have also received a special gift - the work of upgrading the airport to provide direct air connectivity to Sholapur has been completed.”

The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation the Bidkin Industrial Area, a transformative project covering an expansive 7,855 acres under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme of the government, situated 20 km south of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra.

The project developed under Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor holds immense potential as a vibrant economic hub in the Marathwada region.

The Central Government has approved it with an overall project cost of over Rs 6,400 crore for development in three phases.

“During the Fadnavis-led government's AURIC City project, the project was launched but it was stopped in between. However, the Mahayuti government has cleared all the obstacles and it has taken off. The project will attract investments and generate jobs,” he opined.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.