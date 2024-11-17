Tijil takes LGB Formula 4 overall title; Navaneeth seals Continental Cup at National Racing C'ship finale

Coimbatore, Nov 17 (IANS) Twenty-two-year-old Bengaluru boy Tijil Rao from Dark Don racing capped a brilliant run to his entire season as he sealed the drivers’ championship in the LGB Formula 4 category in the 27th edition of the FMSCI National Racing Championship.

On a sunny Sunday at the Kari Motor Speedway, Tijil had opened a massive lead even before the last round was held on the outskirts of Coimbatore. Even though seasoned racer Saran Vikram surprised everyone by winning the first and second races on Sunday, but Tijil realised there was no point in attempting anything too hard as he was assured of the overall trophy.

Indeed, the surprise of the morning was seasoned professional Saran Vikram (Momentum Motorsports) as he pushed pedal to metal and stayed ahead. At one point of time in the first race, he was being tailed by Mehul Agarwal and Tijil Rao. But then, Tijil did not attempt to do anything too much and ease ahead. Saran timed 21:24.212 minutes. Mehul Agarwal (21: 25.349) and Tijil Rao (21: 25.545) were behind him.

Saran was back at the wheels in the afternoon as he rode on the momentum again to win the last LGB Formula 4 race as well. He was streets ahead of the field as he timed 28:12.441. The difference in timing from the morning to the afternoon was due to an increase in laps from 15 to 20 in the last race. In second position were Dhruvh Goswami (28:15.943) and Bala Prasath (28:17. 392).

In the overall LGB Formula 4 standings, Tijil topped with 87 points. Second place went to Bala Prasath 45 points, while Mehul Agarwal was third with 44 points. For Saran to finish overall fourth with 43 points, courtesy two top finishes on Sunday was a treat for fans to watch.

"This has been a brilliant season for me and I am happy with the way it went about. I wish to thank my team and also JK Tyre for putting up such a great show. The main thing was working on my fitness and it has made a huge difference. But then, I am very happy with my overall season performance, after putting in seven years in racing,” added Tijil. His parents were to cheer him as well," said Tijil.

On the other hand, in the thrilling Continental GT Cup race on Sunday, Navaneeth Kumar from Pondicherry pushed as hard as he could to win the 10-lap race in 13:01.601 minutes. He was followed by Anish Shetty (13:02.411) and Manvith Reddy (13:02.503).

Navaneeth sealed the championship for the first time and was over the moon. I think the main difference has been working on my fitness. That has made the biggest difference. I am happy to win the race and the championship,” said Navaneeth.

There was an interesting duel for the second and third places in the overall championship placings. Both Anish Shetty and Rohan R were tied at 36 points each. However, as Rohan had won two races in comparison to one by Anish, he was declared overall second.

