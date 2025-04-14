Tight security for Chithirai car festival at Samayapuram Mariamman temple tomorrow

Chennai, April 14 (IANS) Heavy security arrangements have been put in place ahead of the annual Chithirai car festival at the Arulmigu Mariamman Temple in Samayapuram, near Tiruchi, scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

An estimated three lakh devotees from across Tamil Nadu are expected to participate in the grand event, which is held during the Tamil month of Chithirai.

In anticipation of the massive turnout, the Tiruchi Rural Police have announced a comprehensive security plan.

According to a statement issued on Monday, more than 1,200 police personnel and 275 Home Guards will be deployed to manage the crowd and ensure public safety.

In addition, 50 surveillance cameras have been installed around the temple premises to monitor the movement of devotees and deter criminal activity.

To bolster surveillance, four drone cameras will be deployed to provide an aerial view of the event.

Vehicular traffic on the busy Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway will be regulated, with heavy vehicles being rerouted on Tuesday to ease congestion in the festival zone.

Thirteen special crime teams have been formed to curb incidents such as chain snatching.

Security measures also include the deployment of three bomb detection and disposal squads.

Fire tenders will be stationed on-site along with trained personnel to respond to emergencies.

Ambulances will be on standby to transport devotees who may fall ill, to nearby hospitals.

The Health Department has set up two temporary medical facilities in Samayapuram to provide immediate assistance to devotees suffering from fainting spells or other health concerns.

In addition to security, steps have been taken to ensure the convenience and safety of pilgrims.

Dilapidated buildings along the car festival route have been identified and cordoned off to prevent people from climbing or entering them.

Drinking water tanks and mobile toilets have been installed at key locations by the district administration in coordination with temple authorities.

Encroachments along the temple car procession path have also been cleared.

The Arulmigu Mariamman Temple is one of the most revered shrines in Tamil Nadu.

Located in Tiruchirappalli district, it is dedicated to Samayapuram Mariamman, a powerful form of the goddess Adi Parashakti and Mariamman.

Uniquely, the main idol is made of sand, clay, and medicinal herbs, and therefore ritual bathing is not performed on it. Instead, rituals are conducted on a smaller stone statue placed in front of the main deity.

Devotees often offer mavilakku — a traditional sweet made of rice flour, jaggery, and ghee — as well as raw salt and neem leaves, especially on auspicious days such as Sundays, Tuesdays, and Fridays.

The temple is known to attract thousands of devotees on these days and is regarded as the second wealthiest temple in Tamil Nadu after Palani, in terms of cash flow.

