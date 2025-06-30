Tigers’ death: K’taka govt sends three forest officers on ‘compulsory’ leave

Bengaluru, June 30 (IANS) Following backlash for not initiating action against senior officials of the Forest Department in connection with the sensational case involving the death of a tigress and her four cubs in the Male Mahadeshwara Hills forest region, the Karnataka government has sent three senior officials on “compulsory” leave.

An official statement in this regard was issued on Monday by Meenaakshi Negi, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force), who has passed orders accordingly.

Senior officer Y. Chakrapani, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Male Mahadeshwara Hills Wildlife Division, Kollegal, has been directed to proceed on compulsory leave.

Similarly, Gajanana Hegde, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Hanur Wildlife Sub-Division, and Madesha, Sub-Division Forest Officer, Hoogyam Wildlife Zone in-charge, have also been asked to go on compulsory leave.

The government has posted senior officers to these positions and directed them to take charge immediately.

The order further states that separate action will be initiated against the concerned Sub-Division Forest Officer of the Male Mahadeshwara Hills Division and the patrolling staff. This action will be taken by the Chief Conservator of Forests, Chamarajanagar Circle.

The order noted that the five tigers were found dead just 100 metres from the road. Despite the carcasses lying there for several days, the officers remained unaware. The location was merely 800 metres from the anti-poaching camp.

It was also mentioned that the staffers at the anti-poaching camp had not been paid for the past three months.

The order concluded that DCF Chakrapani and the two other officers appear to bear responsibility for the incident. Therefore, they have been sent on “compulsory” leave, as the matter requires a detailed investigation.

The carcasses of the tigress and the cubs were discovered in the Meenyam forest area, within the Hoogyam range of the sanctuary.

Sources said that the tigress had killed the cow and dragged it into the forest. She and four of her cubs had partially consumed the meat. Later, the tigress and her cubs returned to the kill and died after consuming the meat that had been poisoned.

The authorities had cracked the case and arrested three persons in connection with the incident last Saturday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Konappa, Madaraju and Nagaraju. All the accused hail from Koppa village.

The case has been taken up under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and the Karnataka Forest Act, 1969, Minister Khandre stated.

Sources said that the arrested individuals have confessed to poisoning the meat to kill the tigers, claiming it was an act of revenge for the death of their cow. Police are also questioning three other individuals in connection with the case.

According to the accused, the tigress had killed a cow named ‘Kenchi’. An angry Maduraju shared his grief with Nagaraju, and the duo, with the help of others, decided to take revenge on the big cats by killing the tigress and her cubs.

They procured pesticide, entered the forest, and found the carcass of the dead cow, which they laced with the chemical.

The next day, the tigress and her four cubs consumed the poisoned meat and died.

