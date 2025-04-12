Tiger Triumph 2025: Indian, US forces conclude amphibious disaster relief exercise

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) Strengthening operational synergies, the fourth edition of bilateral tri-service Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) amphibious Exercise Tiger Triumph 2025 between India and the US culminated with a Distinguished Visitors' (DV) Day at Kakinada, an official said on Saturday.

Conducted from April 1 to 11, the exercise provided valuable training in HADR operations and familiarised participants with each other's capabilities, techniques, and procedures.

The DV Day on Friday was attended by the Flag Officer Commanding Tamil Nadu & Puducherry Naval Area (FOTNA), US Consul General, Commander US Navy Strike Group Five and Deputy General Officer Commanding 54 Infantry Division, along with other senior dignitaries.

Exercise Tiger Triumph, launched in 2019 with the primary aim of strengthening operational synergies, facilitated logistics exchange under the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) and integrated emerging technologies between the two militaries.

The DV Day witnessed the seamless execution of complex operations at and off the coast of Kakinada including Standoff and Hard Beaching, Slithering Operations by Special Operations Forces from SC and Mi-17 V5 helicopters, participation of C-130 aircraft and integrated air operations by the Indian Navy, Indian Army, Indian Air Force, US Navy, US Army, and US Marine Corps.

The operations reflected the enhanced degree of combined combat drills, jointmanship and interoperability achieved between the Armed Forces of India and United States of America.

The harbour phase of the exercise was conducted from April 1 to April 7 at Visakhapatnam.

The phase commenced with an opening ceremony attended by Jorgan K. Andrews, Charge d'Affaires, US Embassy, and Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, Chief of Staff, Headquarters Eastern Naval Command.

Activities during this phase included Pre-Sail Conferences, Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEEs) on key technologies including medical, drone, and space.

The harbour phase also included cross-deck visits, ship boarding drills and friendly sports fixtures.

