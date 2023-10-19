Through smooth transition, Hangzhou ready for Asian Para Games

Hangzhou, Oct 19 (IANS) With the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou fast approaching, the capital city of East China's Zhejiang Province is primed to host another successful Games following the Asian Games, as organizers have executed a smooth transitional operation.

Official data reveals that during the Asian Para Games, 19 competition venues will accommodate 22 sports, with 17 of these venues being shared with the Asian Games.

All venues boast permanent barrier-free facilities. During the transition period, work entailed constructing and installing additional facilities in areas such as passageways, stands, award ceremonies, press conference rooms, and athletes' lounges, among others, Xinhua reports.

At the Xiaoshan Sports Center Gymnasium, staff have swapped the weightlifting platform used during the Asian Games with new equipment for powerlifting.

"We have been preparing for these Games for three years, including the platform, ramp, and podium for the award ceremony, which are different from those at the Asian Games," said Guo Qinghong, deputy director of the powerlifting competition.

Venues designated solely for the Asian Para Games are also ramping up for the event. At China's national goalball training base in Tangxi Town, to fully cater to the needs of visually impaired athletes, tactile paving extends from the venue's foyer to every functional room and competition area, ensuring athletes can navigate safely and comfortably.

Both sides of the audience seats are equipped with a lift, while barrier-free facilities are installed in shower rooms, changing rooms, and washrooms. A rest area for guide dogs is also available outside the venue to cater to the athletes' needs.

The Asian Para Games Channel has been established at the T4 terminal of Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport, which will handle delegations' arrivals and departures from October 14-30. The logo, emblem, and mascot at its arrival floor have been transformed to feature the elements of the Asian Para Games.

Spanning an area of 325,000 square meters, the Asian Para Games Village has been repurposed from the Media Village of the Hangzhou Asian Games and will furnish 3,446 rooms for the delegations during the Asian Para Games. Over 30 shuttle vehicles will offer round-the-clock transportation services.

The Hangzhou Asian Para Games will unfold from October 22 to 28, showcasing 22 sports and 564 events.

