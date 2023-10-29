Three Palestinians killed by IDF in West Bank area (IANS IN ISRAEL)

Tel Aviv, Oct 29( IANS) The Health Ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza on Sunday said that three Palestinians were killed in West Bank by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The IDF is already inside Gaza Strip and has commenced the ground assault.

IDF spokesperson Real Admiral Daniel Hagari has said that the forces were inside the Gaza Strip.

In a related development, IDF has fired missiles at targeted positions of Syrian military and some Iran backed militias in Quneitra region in Syria on Saturday night.

The Syrian media has also reported that IDF artillery has fired at Syrian targeted positions.

-- IANS

