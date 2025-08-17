Three NE CMs congratulate Radhakrishnan on being named NDA’s Vice Presidential candidate

Guwahati/Agartala, Aug 17 (IANS) Chief Ministers of three BJP ruled Northeastern states – Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura – on Sunday congratulated Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan on being named the BJP-led NDA’s candidate for the upcoming Vice Presidential election.

The Vice Presidential Election will be held on September 9. The election was necessitated due to the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, who tendered his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu on July 21, citing health concerns.

Assam Chief Minister and BJP’s leading face in Northeastern region Himanta Biswa Sarma extended heartfelt congratulations to Radhakrishnan on his nomination as the NDA's candidate for the Vice Presidential election.

In a post on the X, Sarma said: “The Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra Thiru C. P. Radhakrishnan is a veteran statesman who has diligently served the nation in numerous roles.

“Both as Governor and as Parliamentarian, serving the people was his foremost priority. On behalf of the people of Assam we extend our heartfelt congratulations on his nomination as the NDA's candidate for the vice presidential election. We are grateful to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji , Adarniya Adhyaksh Shri JP Nadda Ji and to all members of the BJP Parliamentary board for this excellent decision,” the Assam Chief Minister said.

Taking to social media platform X, congratulating Radhakrishnan, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha wrote, “Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan Ji, on being declared the NDA's candidate for the Vice President position. Your dedication, diligent leadership, and unwavering commitment to working in the nation's interest will take the country to new heights.”

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu also congratulated the NDA’s Vice-Presidential candidate. Khandu said in his post on the X: “Warm congratulations to Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan Ji, on being nominated as the NDA’s candidate for the Vice Presidential election. His long and distinguished service as a parliamentarian and governor, guided by humility and commitment to uplift the marginalised, truly embodies the spirit of Bharat’s democracy. I am certain that his rich experience and wisdom will add to the dignity of the Rajya Sabha and steer it towards new milestones.”

