Three more fresh deaths reported in Assam as flood water recedes

Guwahati, July 15 (IANS) Three more flood-related deaths were reported in two districts of Assam, where the flood water is receding and the overall flood situation has significantly improved in the last 10 days.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) officials said that over 5.11 lakh people remain affected in 17 of the state's 35 districts.

According to ASDMA officials, two people drowned in Dhubri district and one in Nagaon district.

With the three fresh deaths, at least 96 people died due to the current flood in 23 districts and around 10 more people died due to landslides and other calamities after the monsoon rain started early last month.

The highest number of deaths (22) were reported from Cachar district in southern Assam.

The ASDMA officials said that the number of flood-affected people has sharply come down from over 24.20 lakh in 30 districts as of July 5.

Flood water is still submerging 21,236 hectares of crop area in 1,132 villages in 17 districts while over 2.47 lakh domestic animals have also been badly affected.

Of the 17 flood-affected districts, Dhubri, Cachar, Dhemaji, Darrang, Goalpara, Nagaon and Golaghat are still badly hit.

The Brahmaputra continues to flow above the danger level at Neamatighat, Tezpur, and Dhubri, while Burhidihing and Disang rivers are also flowing above the danger level in a few areas.

ASDMA officials said over 24,782 people are sheltered in the 116 relief camps set up by the district administrations, while 12 relief distribution centres are functioning in different districts.

The flood water also inundated the vast areas of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR).

The Forest and Wildlife Department workers have so far rescued 143 wild animals while more than 200 animals, including deer, rhinos, and hog deer, have drowned in flood waters.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.