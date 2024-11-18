Three Kurdish security members killed in IS bomb blast in Iraq

Baghdad, Nov 18 (IANS) Three members of the Peshmerga, the military of the Kurdistan Regional Government, including two colonels, were killed in a roadside bomb blast in Salahudin province north of the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

The bomb, planted earlier by the Islamic State (IS) group near the town of Tuz Khurmatu in eastern Salahudin, went off when a joint patrol from the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga passed near it, Mohammed al-Bazi from the provincial police command told Xinhua.

The blast also wounded three Iraqi army soldiers, Xinhua news agency reported.

The security situation in Iraq has improved since the defeat of the IS in 2017.

However, IS remnants have since sneaked into urban centers, deserts, and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.