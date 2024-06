Three killed in Toronto office building shooting

Ottawa, June 18 (IANS) Three people, including the shooter, were killed in a shooting incident in Toronto, the largest city in Canada.

According to local media, police were called to an office building in the Don Mills area for reports of gunshots at approximately 3:25 p.m. local time (1925 GMT) on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Two men and a woman were found dead at the scene, with one of the men identified as the shooter, said the police, adding that they believe an altercation took place before the shooting.

A daycare center and an elementary school located near the scene were placed in lockdown as police investigated the shooting.

By 6:30 p.m. local time (2230 GMT) Monday, all children from the two facilities had been returned to their parents, CBC News reported.

