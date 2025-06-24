Three killed, several wounded as Iranian missile hits apartment complex in Israel

Tel Aviv, June 24 (IANS) Three people were killed and several others injured after an Iranian ballistic missile struck an apartment complex in Beersheba, as Iran launched eight missiles targeting central and southern Israel on Tuesday.

The building in Beersheba was reduced to rubble following the direct impact.

Additionally, emergency responders from Magen David Adom confirmed three fatalities.

Several others wounded in the blast were transported to nearby hospitals and care centres for treatment, though no official tally of the injured has been released.

Shortly after the strike, additional missile sirens sounded across central Israel and parts of the south, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, indicating yet another wave of incoming projectiles.

The latest round of strikes came shortly after Iran declared a unilateral halt to military operations against Israel, effective 4 a.m. local time.

However, Iranian authorities stressed that this ceasefire was conditional -- hinging entirely on Israel halting its own offensive actions.

The contradiction became evident when Trump claimed that both sides had agreed to a ceasefire, a claim Tehran quickly denied.

However, Iran's Foreign Ministry swiftly denied receiving any formal ceasefire proposal from Washington. Tehran reiterated that it had temporarily paused its military operations, contingent upon Israel ceasing its own strikes.

As of now, Israel has not officially responded to Trump's ceasefire declaration.

The ongoing war, now in its 12th day, erupted after Israel launched "Operation Rising Lion," targeting Iranian military and nuclear assets. In retaliation, Iran has fired multiple waves of ballistic missiles at Israeli territory.

According to estimates, nearly 400 people have been killed in Iran and around 24 in Israel.

The conflict widened significantly when the United States entered the fray with direct military strikes on Iran's key nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

