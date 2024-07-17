Three killed, one injured in Philippine shootout

Manila, July 17 (IANS) A shootout erupted between police officers and alleged gunmen in South Cotabato in the southern Philippines, killing three armed men and injuring a policeman, police said Wednesday.

Police Major Rick Medel, municipal police chief of Polomolok town where the clash broke out on Tuesday afternoon, said police went to a village after residents reported the presence of armed men in their farms.

He said the gunmen opened fire at the police upon their arrival, sparking a shootout, Xinhua news agency reported.

One gunman was arrested, while four others managed to escape, he said, adding that an investigation is underway.

Medel said police recovered two carbine rifles, one M16 rifle, a caliber .45 pistol, and ammunition at the clash site.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.