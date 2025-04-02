Three killed in fresh US airstrikes on Yemen's Hodeidah province

Sanaa, April 2 (IANS) At least three people were killed in fresh US airstrikes on Yemen's western province of Hodeidah, Houthi media and residents said.

The strikes on Tuesday night targeted a "water project and its building" in the district of Mansouria in central Hodeidah, they said.

Residents of the district told Xinhua that the search for possible survivors under the rubble is underway.

According to Houthi media, the US military also carried out a series of airstrikes on several locations in the northwestern provinces of Hajjah and Saada, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, Houthi media reported a new wave of US airstrikes on several locations in northern Yemen, including Mount Nabi Shu'ayb in Bani Matar district, west of the capital Sanaa, and sites in Saada province. No casualties were reported.

The US military has not commented on the airstrikes.

The Iran-aligned Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, have been fighting the internationally recognised government since 2014.

The US military has resumed airstrikes on Houthi-held areas in northern Yemen since March 15 in a bid to deter the group from attacking Israeli targets, the US Navy, and international shipping lanes in the region.

Last week, US President Donald Trump said US airstrikes against the Houthis would continue "for a long time."

Earlier on Tuesday, the Houthi group reported that US forces have carried out 22 airstrikes on its targets in Yemen's northern Sanaa and Saada provinces over the past several hours.

According to a brief statement broadcast by the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, five airstrikes at dawn targeted the Jarban area in the Sanhan district southeast of Sanaa, while two others hit the Bani Matar district west of the capital.

The statement further indicated that Saada, a stronghold of the group, was subjected to 15 US airstrikes overnight, but did not disclose specific locations targeted.

