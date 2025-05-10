Three killed as dumper truck hits e-rickshaw in Bihar's Sitamarhi

Patna, May 10 (IANS) In a tragic road accident in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district, three persons died and one sustained serious injuries after a speeding dumper truck rammed into an e-rickshaw on Saturday.

The accident occurred in the Bhutahi police station area when the victims were en route to Nepal from Maibi village under Sahiyara police station limits to attend a wedding function.

The deceased have been identified as Chandan Kumar, an engineer, his mother Bina Devi and Rajendra Mahato, the E-rickshaw driver, while Urmila Devi, Chandan's aunt, who suffered major injuries, has been referred to Muzaffarpur for further treatment.

According to locals, the dumper was carrying ballast for road construction on the Kanhauli road and hit the e-rickshaw while returning.

Prompt response from nearby residents helped rescue the victims, but three of them died on the spot. Locals caught the dumper’s driver and co-driver, who were later handed over to the police.

Bhutahi Police Station in-charge Devendra Chaudhary confirmed that an FIR has been registered on charges of rash and negligent driving.

"The dumper has been seized, and the driver and helper of the vehicle arrested. The case is under investigation,” Chaudhary said.

“The injured woman was immediately sent to Sitamarhi Sadar Hospital. We are closely monitoring her condition. She was later referred to the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital for better treatment,” said Chaudhary.

This incident follows a similar mishap in Jehanabad district, where a HIWA dumper collided head-on with a bus, killing three persons, including a teenage boy.

They were part of the wedding party and were returning home. Over one dozen members also sustained injuries in this mishap, raising concerns about reckless driving involving heavy construction vehicles on Bihar’s roads.

The bus was carrying guests from Datmai village under the jurisdiction of Qadirganj Police Station, Patna, to Lal Bhasara village under Dulhin Bazar police station limits in Patna district.

