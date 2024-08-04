Three killed after small plane crashes in Brazil

Sao Paulo, Aug 4 (IANS) Three people were killed after a small plane crashed in the municipality of Birigui in the southeastern Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, the local fire department said.

The aircraft fell on a farm, located 5 kilometres from the Senador Teotonio Vilela highway, which is 521 kilometres from the city of Sao Paulo, on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

After hitting the ground, the aircraft caught fire and the three occupants were charred to death, according to the fire department.

Firefighters and police officers rushed to the site to put out the flames and an investigation has been opened.

Investigations are underway.

The details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.