Three get stuck in elevator in Greater Noida society, residents demand power back up facilities

Noida, Sep 2 (IANS) Three people got stuck in a lift at Raksha Adela Housing Society in Greater Noida West on Friday night after an outage within the society, which lacks power backup facilities.

“While other housing societies in the city have power backup facilities, Raksha Adela Housing Society lacks this provision. Consequently, if the electricity goes out, it disrupts normal activities. After the power went out, three people were stuck in the elevator,” said the residents.

Although they were eventually rescued from the elevator after some time, this incident exacerbated the residents' discontent.

Subsequently, the residents staged a protest against the builder, asserting that they had purchased homes here after spending lakhs of rupees, but the builder had not fulfilled their promises. They complained of inadequate basic amenities and a lack of solutions to problems.

Witnessing the growing turmoil, the police arrived at the scene to defuse the situation and calm the residents.

Anil Rajput, the officer in charge of the Bisrakh police station, said that there had indeed been a power outage in the society the previous night.

“However, the builder had not installed a power backup system. This power cut had resulted in trouble for the residents, especially those trapped in the elevator when the outage occurred,” he said.

“Understanding the residents' concerns, the situation was resolved amicably, and the residents submitted written complaints against the builder. Based on these complaints, further action is being taken,” he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.