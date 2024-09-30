Three dead in helicopter crash in Spain

Madrid, Sep 30 (IANS) Three people died when the helicopter they were travelling in collided with power lines near a town located in Spain.

The accident happened on Sunday at around 10 a.m. local time close to the town of Pucol in a hilly area, as the three were inspecting electric cables there, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to reports, the reasons not yet known, the helicopter hit a high-voltage line and crashed into a nearby field killing all aboard.

Emergency services in the region said they had "received news of an accident involving a helicopter which was carrying out inspections on electric lines in Pucol," adding they had sent a helicopter containing members of a special mountain rescue group and three fire engines, along with ambulances to the scene.

Medical services confirmed the death of the three people inside the helicopter at the scene of the crash.

Local media said the site is still dangerous as the accident has left live cables hanging over the helicopter, while fuel has been spilt over the area following the crash.

