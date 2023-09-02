Three cops killed in road accident in MP's Khargone

Bhopal, Sep 2 (IANS) Three cops were killed and two others injured in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district early on Saturday.

According to sources, the incident took place around 4:30 a.m. whenthe policemen were returning to their office by car after being deployed at a religious procession.

On the way the car rammed into a cement-laden truck from the rear.

While three cops died on spot, two were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Vimal Tiwari (SI), Ramesh Bhaskar (SI) and Ramesh Kumawat (Constable).

