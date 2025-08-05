Three Baloch youth forcibly disappeared in latest crackdown by Pakistani forces

Quetta, Aug 5 (IANS) At least three Baloch youth were forcibly disappeared by the Pakistani forces in the latest wave of enforced disappearance across Balochistan as the cycle of persecution continues in the region, a leading human rights organisation said on Tuesday.

Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned that Pakistani security forces carried out a violent raid on the residence of Sadiq Baloch, a school teacher in Kech district of Balochistan. During the operation, women and children in the household were physically assaulted.

The rights body stated that "in a blatant act of repression", the forces forcibly disappeared Sadiq’s young son, Sanjar Sadiq.

In a similar incident, Paank highlighted on Tuesday that Pakistani forces detained and forcibly disappeared Dadshah Baloch, a medical assistant affiliated with the health sector, from Singabad, while he was returning home from duty in Turbat, the main city of the Kech district of Balochistan.

Additionally, the rights body stated that Shunas Baloch, a resident of Sari Kallag in Kech's Gowarkop area, was forcibly detained by the security forces, on August 2.

"Earlier, he, along with others in a local car, was stopped at Pidrak Check Post for around an hour and asked unnecessary questions. When they were permitted to go, their way was then blocked a few minutes later, and he was arrested illegally by the forces. Until now, his whereabouts have not been disclosed to his family, nor has he been produced before a formal court of law," Paank stated.

In early hours on Monday, the rights body stated that Zahid, a resident of Kuros Tank, in Kech district, was forcibly disappeared by Pakistani security forces from Pakeer Colony in Gwadar. His whereabouts still remain unknown.

Revealing another incident of violence against a Baloch youth, Paank stated that Shah Jahan Murad was executed in police custody and dumped in Panjgur district of the province on Monday.

“He was forcibly disappeared by the security forces from the Chitkan area of Panjgur on July 29, 2025. After severe torture in custody, his lifeless body was dumped. We are observing a rise in the cases of in-custody murders, which is ingesting our people,” the rights body stated.

The human rights body denounced "such murders and demand accountability at the international level against the various forms of Baloch genocide," including the present-day in-custody murders after forcibly disappearing the Baloch.

Pank strongly condemned the latest incident of enforced disappearance and expressed grave concern over the growing trend of abductions targetting Baloch students and civilians.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.