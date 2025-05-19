Three Amrit railway stations in Telangana ready for inauguration

Hyderabad, May 19 (IANS) Three railway stations in Telangana have been developed as Amrit Stations and are ready for inauguration along with 100 other stations across the country on May 22.

The Begumpet railway station in Hyderabad, along with Karimnagar and Warangal railway stations, have been developed as Amrit Stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

According to the South Central Railway (SCR), elaborate facilities and amenities have been developed at the three railway stations at a total cost of Rs 77.81 crore.

The SCR officials on Monday briefed the media about the facilities and amenities that have been developed at the three stations.

At Begumpet, a new station building has been constructed with a 12-metre foot over bridge, lifts, escalators, and a waiting hall. Plans are afoot to develop a second entry at a cost of Rs 12 crore at Begumpet station, one of the important stations in the twin city region of Hyderabad, catering to the needs of both suburban and non-suburban passengers.

The foundation stone for redevelopment works was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2024.

As part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, a total of 40 railway stations were identified to be developed with a cost of around Rs 2,750 crore.

Begumpet Railway Station has been taken up for redevelopment at a cost of Rs 26.55 crore. The station handles around 100 trains with a footfall of 15,000 rail users. A long-term master plan was prepared, envisaging the development of modern facilities.

Facilities developed at Begumpet include new station building along with waiting hall and booking office, Divyangjan facilities, modern toilets, improvements to circulating area, rock garden & small water fountain in circulating area, facade lighting, landscaping, additional platform shelter, platform resurfacing, sewage treatment plant, a 12-meter foot over bridge along with ramp, two lifts, and four escalators.

Karimnagar railway station has been developed as Amrit station at a cost of Rs 25.85 crore, and the foundation stone was laid in August 2023. The station handles 10 trains with a footfall of 1,000 rail users.

Warangal Station was taken up for redevelopment at a cost of Rs 25.41 crore, and the foundation stone was laid in February 2024. This station handles around 150 trains with a footfall of nearly 22,000 rail users.

