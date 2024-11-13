Threats, violence against aid workers hinder delivery of services in South Sudan: UN

Juba, Nov 13 (IANS) Humanitarian access in South Sudan faced heightened challenges in October due to rising violence, threats against aid personnel and assets, and increasing administrative hurdles, a UN relief agency said.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said physical access issues delayed the delivery of essential services to communities across the country, while increased hostilities against aid workers in the country also limited humanitarian access and disrupted the delivery of services to thousands of vulnerable people, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Thirty-nine access incidents were recorded in October, highlighting the persistent threats to safety, logistical obstacles, bureaucratic delays, and economic barriers affecting humanitarian operations," OCHA said in its latest update released in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

OCHA said unauthorised taxation ranging from $100 to $300 imposed by communities, coupled with illegal checkpoints, has obstructed aid delivery in key areas in Warrap State, leading to looting and delay of delivery, increased costs, and security risks faced by humanitarian staff.

The agency said bureaucratic impediments, including multiple checkpoints, harassment of transport operators, interference with recruitment processes, and boat seizures in Jonglei State, continue to impact access to aid.

About 7.1 million people, or 56.3 per cent of the total population, are projected to face crisis-level or more severe food insecurity in 2024, according to OCHA.

