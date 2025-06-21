Thousands celebrate 11th International Yoga Day in Japan

Tokyo, June 21 (IANS) Over two thousand Yoga enthusiasts in Japan joined on Saturday to celebrate the 11th International Day of Yoga. The event was inaugurated by Yoshiko Ishiba, wife of the Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

The grand event was held at the Buddhist Temple Tsukiji Hongwanji in Tokyo in the early morning.

This year’s theme, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” underscores the holistic connection between individual well-being and planetary health.

Indian Ambassador to Japan Sibi George addressed the huge gathering of participants who came together in large numbers to celebrate the ancient Indian practice that continues to unite people across cultures and borders.

Satoko Iwaya, wife of the Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi, graced the occasion.

It also witnessed the participation of Reverend Myoken Hayama and Reverend Tomohiro Kimura of Tsukiji Hongwanji, Joice Sibi, wife of the Indian Ambassador, senior government officials, Resident Ambassadors and diplomats, and friends of India in Japan.

Earlier on Friday, the 11th IDY was celebrated at the Osaka Expo 2025 in Japan.

“Ambassador of India to Japan Sibi George and Vice Governor of Osaka Prefecture Shigeki Watanabe inaugurated the celebrations and joined the collective yoga session alongside thousands of yoga enthusiasts,” the Indian Embassy in Tokyo posted on X.

Now in its 11th year, the International Day of Yoga has evolved into a global phenomenon. The day is observed across continents and cultures, and India continues to play a pivotal role in promoting mindfulness, discipline, and sustainable living through the practice of yoga.

The 2025 theme, 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health,' has further emphasised the connection between personal well-being and planetary health, aligning with India's broader vision of global harmony through traditional wisdom.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that Yoga gives the world the direction of peace at a time when it is witnessing conflicts, unrest and instability.

On the 11th International Day of Yoga, he urged the international community to let this Yoga Day mark the beginning of Yoga for Humanity 2.0 where inner peace becomes global policy.

