Though INA’s presence in Moirang was brief, its legacy inspires generations: Manipur Guv

Imphal, April 14 (IANS) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Monday said that though the presence of the Indian National Army (INA) in Moirang was brief, its legacy continues to inspire generations with the spirit of courage and unwavering patriotism.

The Governor graced the 81st Anniversary of the flag hoisting day held at the INA martyr’s memorial complex at Moirang in Manipur’s Bishnupur District.

Highlighting the legacy of the INA at the event, the Governor remarked that its pursuit of independence was driven by resolute action rather than negotiation, and represented not only a military triumph but a symbolic resurrection of India’s dream of freedom.

“Though the INA’s presence in Moirang was brief, its legacy continues to inspire generations with the spirit of courage, sacrifice, and unwavering patriotism,” Guv Bhalla added.

On the occasion, the Governor offered floral tributes to the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the memorial and visited the INA museum.

The Governor stated that it was a moment of deep honour and patriotic pride to commemorate one of the most historic episodes in India’s struggle for independence.

He recalled the significance of Moirang as the site where the INA first unfurled the Indian Tricolour on liberated soil, an act that symbolised resistance, hope, and the unyielding spirit of a nation determined to be free.

The commemoration was attended by MLA Thongam Shanti Singh, Lt. General K. Himalay Singh (Retd.), Maj. General J.S. Nanda (Retd.), Maj. General S.S. Kartikeya, Brigadier Neeraj Sharma, Deputy Inspector General, Assam Rifles (S), and other dignitaries.

Moirang in Manipur’s Bishnupur district has a special place in the history of India’s freedom struggle.

It was at Moirang, 45 kms from Imphal, that the flag of the INA was first unfurled on April 14, 1944.

The INA museum which has a collection of letters, photographs, badges of ranks and other war memorabilia reminds the visitors of the noble sacrifices made by the INA soldiers under the charismatic leadership of Subhas Chandra Bose.

