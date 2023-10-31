Thiem saves match point to stun Wawrinka in Paris Masters

Paris, Oct 31 (IANS) Dominic Thiem of Austria saved a match point at 3-5 in the third set before rallying past his fellow former World No. 3 Stan Wawrinka 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 for a place in the second round at the Paris Masters.

The tantalising encounter between two of the best one-handed backhands in recent memory ultimately ended after two hours and 31 minutes at 2:22 a.m. Tuesday morning, ATP reports.

While Thiem hit highlight-reel shots throughout the match, especially with jaw-dropping passing shots, it was Wawrinka who was first on the verge of victory. The Swiss held match point at 5-3, 40/30 in the decider, but double-faulted long. It was one of six double faults he hit in the match.

Thiem took full advantage of the small opening, getting back on serve when Wawrinka missed a forehand long. In what turned into a battle of wills, the Austrian broke again in his next return game and did not let slip his opportunity to close out the match.

The victory was Thiem's first at a hard-court ATP Masters 1000 event since the 2019 Rolex Paris Masters.

The Austrian, who is continuing his pursuit of top form after suffering a wrist injury in June 2021, will next play defending champion Holger Rune of Denmark.

The pair met earlier this year in Monte-Carlo, where the Dane prevailed in straight sets.

