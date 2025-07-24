'They will get relief from there as well': Waris Pathan as SC stays acquittal in Mumbai train blasts case

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) In the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to stay the Bombay High Court verdict that had acquitted all 12 accused in the 2006 Mumbai train bomb blasts case, AIMIM leader and former Maharashtra MLA Waris Pathan on Thursday expressed confidence that the apex court would ultimately provide relief to them as well.

Speaking to IANS, Pathan said: "The Supreme Court has stayed the appeal filed by the Maharashtra government and has clearly stated there is no need to put the accused back in jail. After 18 years, the High Court examined the entire case and declared all 12 accused innocent. And within just a day or two, the state government rushed to appeal against it."

Pathan emphasised the thoroughness of the Bombay High Court’s 670-page judgment.

"The High Court examined all evidence and witnesses in detail. It even mentioned in the verdict that the confessions were obtained under duress and torture. These are not minor observations. Now that the matter is with the Supreme Court, I am confident that once the apex court reviews the judgment and evidence, these individuals will again get relief," he added.

Pathan further raised concerns about selective justice and religious bias in how terror cases are pursued in India.

"We are all united against terrorism. Every citizen wants terrorism to be eradicated. But what we cannot allow is selectiveness. Why is it that one community faces immediate action while others are spared for years without even an appeal being filed? Justice must be equal for all," he told IANS.

Referring to his legal background, Pathan stated that many cases involving people from non-Muslim communities haven’t seen appeals or legal action even after several years.

"If the law is equal for everyone, then the Maharashtra government should pursue appeals across the board, not selectively," he said.

Pathan further criticised Congress MP and Mumbai unit chief Varsha Gaikwad for calling on the Maharashtra government to appeal against the High Court’s acquittal verdict.

"This is the height of hypocrisy. These so-called secular parties, which are part of the Maharashtra Mahagathbandhan, have now been exposed. The High Court has acquitted these 12 men after 19 long years, yet they want them to be put back in jail. Muslims voted for them, trusted them, made them win, and gave them power — all in the name of secularism. And today, when justice is finally delivered, they are the first to oppose it," he said.

"The public is watching. People can see how Muslims are used for votes and then betrayed. When it's time to stand by them, these leaders are the first to walk away. But the answers will come — and the people will give them."

The 2006 Mumbai train bombings were one of the deadliest terror attacks in India, killing over 180 people. The case has remained under legal scrutiny for nearly two decades, and the recent developments have once again placed it in the national spotlight.

