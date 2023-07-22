These stats and milestones mean something to me when the team needs me: Virat Kohli

Port of Spain, July 22 (IANS) Stylish Indian batter Virat Kohli said it was satisfying to contribute to the team's cause as he top-scored with 121 against the West Indies in the ongoing second Test, here.

Kohli got his 15th overseas Test hundred, ending a nearly 5-year wait for a 3-figure score away from home in the longest format of the game.

The former Indian skipper took 206 balls for his 121, hitting 11 boundaries.

"I really enjoyed myself out there. I was in the rhythm I wanted to be in. Started off in challenging times. I switch on during these times. When I have something to overcome, I get charged up. I had to be patient as the outfield was slow. It was very satisfying as I had to do the hard yards," Kohli said after the 2nd day's play.

Marking his 500th international appearance for India, Kohli was in complete control throughout his innings.

After making four away hundreds in 2018, Kohli had to wait quite a while and this century is his first outside India in Tests since then.

It is his second century in the Caribbean Islands with his first converted into a double hundred back in 2016 in North Sound.

With 29 Test tons to his name, Kohli also went past Kane Williamson's tally of 28 hundreds and has the third-most Test hundreds among active cricketers after Steve Smith (32) and Joe Root (30).

"I have got 15 centuries away from home; I have got more hundreds away than at home. I have got few fifty plus scores. I just have to focus on what I have to do for the team. I try to help the team. These stats and milestones mean something to me when the team needs me," he added.

"Very grateful I got to play 500 games for India. I looked after myself. Training, sleep cycle, rest and diet. Converting 1 into 2s is easy runs for me. It helps me to stay off pressure. Fitness helps me in all formats. I can field with intensity in all formats. I want to keep playing at the top of my fitness ability. West Indies and India go a long way.

"It is a special occasion for me. Couldn't have asked a better beginning to the Test. There is a sense of history to this ground. The crowd loves their cricket here. Antigua and here are my two favourite venues in the Caribbean. Adelaide in Australia and The Bullring in South Africa are my favourites as well.”

