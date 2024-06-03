‘These moments won’t break us’, Jadon Sancho hails Dortmund’s efforts despite CL final loss

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Jadon Sancho’s journey this season was nothing short of a fairytale, from being a benchwarmer at Manchester United to playing for Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final. Following their 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid at Wembley in the final, Jadon Sancho took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to write a heartfelt letter to the Black and Yellow family.

“What a crazy 6 months @bvb09. We win together we lose together, these moments only make us stronger! I’m so grateful to be a part of such an amazing group of players! I want to congratulate Real Madrid on winning the Champions League. We came up short on the night, but we should be super proud of ourselves. We are a family and these moments won’t break us!” read the tweet by Jadon Sancho on X.

Sancho joined Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 but fell out with Erik Ten Hag at Old Trafford which saw him being loaned back to the team where he made his name.

“Thank you to everybody who came out to support us on such a special day! @BVB I want to thank everyone involved at such an amazing club. I can’t thank you enough for welcoming me back the way you all have during these last 6 months,” added the English international.

Now that the loan period has ended, Dortmund have expressed a desire to bring Sancho back to the club but according to reports, they are unwilling to pay the 50 million Euro price set by the Manchester-based club.

Another factor that comes into play will be the decision taken by the United board regarding Ten Hag as they are yet to decide on who will be manager next season and it is unlikely that the duo will be able to sort out their differences.

"Thank you to Edin Terzić, Sebastian Kehl, and Hans-Joachim Watzke for believing in me and bringing me back. Finally a special thank you to the BVB fans. Your support is amazing and I’m forever thankful for you all!” Jadon Sancho concluded.

