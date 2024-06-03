T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka elect to bat first against South Africa

New York, June 3 (IANS) Sri Lanka captain Wanindu Hasaranga has won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa in a Group D match of the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

Monday’s clash will also be the first international game to be played in New York. After winning the toss, Hasaranga said Sri Lanka, the 2014 T20 World Cup winners, are having a combination of seven batters, four bowlers, and two all-rounders.

“We can see it's a good wicket. Just want to get a good score. Our bowling attack is so strong, that's our idea. I started my cricket one month ago. I'm ready to go. Some players came after IPL, we played two practice games,” he said.

South Africa skipper Aiden Markram said he wanted to bowl first anyway, with Ottneil Baartman making his debut following a good showing in this year’s SA20 and left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi not included in the playing eleven.

“We actually would've bowled. Not sure how the wicket is going to play. The team has been together now for a few years -- the majority of the squad. Did well at the ODI World Cup, ideally would've liked to go a few steps further.”

“Good facilities here. All things have gone well, and it's been thoroughly enjoyable so far. We're going with four quicks and one spinner in Keshav (Maharaj),” he said.

Playing XIs:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Ottneil Baartman

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana and Nuwan Thushara

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.