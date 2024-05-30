'There has to be some coordination': Jaspal Rana on allowing personal coaches for Olympics

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Jaspal Rana, personal coach of ace Indian shooter Manu Bhaker, feels that the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) should work in tandem with all personal coaching staff of shooters to attain their collective goal of an Olympic medal in Paris. The former India marksman said personal coaches of shooters should be given importance in the competitions as they also put in their hard work with their wards to win a medal for the country.

"Problems arise everywhere but how well we can manage/control them is a million-dollar question. We have to solve the source of the problem. If you remove one personal coach what will happen to others?? We have 21 shooters and we also have to think about them. I know it isn't possible but there has to be some coordination...," Rana told IANS.

"The federation has to be at the same pace as the government, the government has to be at the same pace as coaches, and coaches have to be at the same pace as personal coaches. We all are working in the same direction so what is the problem?"

Rana added, "Our destination is the same so why can't everybody board in the same bus? Why does the federation have to come with three-wheelers and two-wheelers? Get the bus, get everybody on board and go for it. Everybody knows everybody can't go and this is not the first time it is happening."

The Asian Games medallist and Arjuna Awardee further slammed the NRAI for finishing the careers of Jitu Rai, Rahi Sarnobat and Saurabh Chaudhary and demoralising Manu before the Paris Olympics.

"They've finished talents like Jitu Rai, Rahi Sarnobat and Saurabh Chaudhary. If someone (in the committee) is doubting Manu's selection in the Indian squad, then that idiot doesn't understand, they're sitting in that position because of her. You should be fighting for her and make sure that she wins a medal for the country," Rana said.

"Unki policy ki wajah se hi Manu teen event khel rahi hai, un Gadho ko itna bhi samajh nahi aa raha. (It is due to their policy that Manu has to play three tournaments. Those donkeys don't even understand that). I don't understand who made these policies," he added.

Rana said the federation only tries to stay active a year before the Olympics and fails to provide the best coaching facilities throughout their preparations.

"We only wake up one year before the Olympics and that is why we don't get the best of foreign coaches as other countries acquire their services just after the completion of the previous Olympics. No player will accept even a physiotherapist if he hasn't worked with him for 2-3 months...

"How can you expect players to perform at the highest level when they don't yet know who all are selected for the Olympics," Rana said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.