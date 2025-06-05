Theegala withdraws from Canadian Open due to neck strain

Toronto, June 5 (IANS) Sahith Theegala’s return to action has once again been delayed as the 27-year-old Indian American continued to be hampered by the neck pain that he suffered a few weeks ago.

Theegala has also not made it clear whether he would be able to compete next week at the U.S. Open at Oakmont, but he hinted that he might be sidelined for a stretch. The 27-year-old Pepperdine grad withdrew from the Canadian Open and was replaced in the field by Cameron Champ.

“I’ve been battling the last few weeks, so this one stings,” Theegala wrote in a social media post on Instagram.

It marks the third time that Theegala has had to withdraw due to injury in his last five starts. He pulled out of the Truist Championship in May after shooting 78 in the third round. A few days later, he withdrew from the PGA Championship before the tournament began. He returned last week to Muirfield Village for the Memorial but posted 74-77 to miss the 36-hole cut.

Theegala, who is a RBC ambassador as also Hero, said it was with a “heavy heart” that he was withdrawing to get treatment and rest his injury.

Theegala, third in the FedEx Cup last year, was selected by U.S. Captain Jim Furyk for the Presidents Cup last October in Montreal. Just as he was looking at a Ryder Cup place, this current season has been a disappointment with only two top-25s in 15 starts. He ranks No. 119 in the FedEx Cup and his world ranking, once 11th in the world, has slipped to No. 39.

He wrote on his social media platform, "Doctors have advised me to put the clubs away for a little while as I get treatment and rest for an injury I've been battling the last few weeks, so this one stings."

