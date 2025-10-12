Theegala finishes tied-27th as Schauffele wins Baycurrent Classic

Yokohama, Oct 12 (IANS) Sahith Theegala, who for a brief period even shared the lead early in the third, slipped thereafter as he shot a final round of 1-over 72 and finished Tied-27th at the Baycurrent Classic. Theegala, a one-time winner on the PGA Tour, looked solid on the first two days with rounds of 68-67, but faltered after that with 70-72 as he totalled 7-under 277 at the Yokohama Country Club.

Xander Schauffele, who won the Olympics in Japan, shot a 7-under 64 to win once again in Japan - a country where his mother grew up and where he has many connections.

Schauffele totalled 19-under 265 over four rounds and finished one shot ahead of American Max Greyserman, who was the runner-up for the second straight year and is still chasing his first PGA Tour title.

Schauffele has maternal grandparents living in Japan and his mother has roots in Chinese Taipei and grew up in Japan. His mother-in-law is also Japanese, and his wife is half Japanese and grew up in Japan’s southern island of Okinawa.

Schauffele and his wife Maya became parents just over a month ago with the birth of a son.

Greyserman finished with a 65 and held or shared the lead through the first three rounds. American Michael Thorbjornsen finished with a 64 and was three strokes behind the winner.

Schauffele has won two major championships - including The Open Championship in 2024, which was his last victory - and took gold in the Tokyo Olympics, which were delayed until 2021 by the pandemic.

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