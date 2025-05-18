‘Thank you from the bottom of my heart’: Vardy bows out with 200th goal in final game for Leicester City

Leicester, May 18 (IANS) On an emotional afternoon at King Power Stadium, Jamie Vardy wrote the final, unforgettable chapter of his Leicester City story, marking his 500th and final appearance with his 200th goal in a 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town.

May 18 already held deep meaning for Vardy – the date he signed from Fleetwood Town in 2012 – but it became truly historic as the 38-year-old rounded off 13 legendary years in Leicester blue with a goal that encapsulated everything he's brought to the club.

Vardy’s moment came in the 28th minute, his classic dart in behind met by a clever James Justin pass. With the crowd already on their feet, he coolly slotted beyond Alex Palmer to send King Power Stadium into raptures.

Ipswich had started brightly, with Leif Davis striking the post and Sam Morsy firing over, but Vardy’s opener settled nerves and reminded all present of his enduring quality. After the break, youngster McAteer added a second, sealing a deserved win and offering a glimmer of light at the end of a relegation-hit season.

Though Leicester’s drop to the Championship is confirmed, this day transcended the table. It was about honouring a player who redefined expectations, helped deliver the unthinkable in 2016, and became a symbol of hope for an entire city.

After the game Vardy, along with his family, were celebrated by the Leicester faithful. He was presented with an array of gifts, a stunning gold Fox trophy, a special picture-book charting his career and, as one last surprise, Leicester City's 24/25 Player of the Season award.

"From the bottom of my heart. Thank you. For taking myself and family in as one of your own. Hopefully I've repaid you for that,” said Vardy after the game.

The former England striker was instrumental in the side’s astonishing rise from the Championship to becoming Premier League champions in 2016. He also led the team to an FA Cup, Community Shield, and two Championship titles with the Foxes. Vardy’s final season with Leicester has been a disappointing one, as the club's relegation has already been confirmed. Under Ruud van Nistelrooy, the team sits 18th in the table with 25 points.

