Thailand pushes forward to join BRICS

Bangkok, June 21 (IANS) Thailand is pushing forward with its plan to become a member of the BRICS group of emerging economies as early as October at the bloc's next summit in Russia, a Thai Foreign Ministry official said.

Thailand submitted a formal letter of intent to join during the BRICS ministerial meeting more than a week ago and hoped to receive positive feedback, said Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura on Thursday, in a bid to become the group's first member from Southeast Asia.

Joining BRICS would allow Thailand to leverage further in advancing South-South cooperation as well as to play a more proactive role and contribute to crafting the global architecture, Nikorndej told a news conference as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Thailand places importance on prioritising multilateralism and strengthening the role of developing countries in the international arena, which aligns with BRICS principles, and participating in the group would also enhance the kingdom's opportunities on the international stage, a government statement said.

The BRICS is the acronym for an emerging-market cooperative mechanism that initially included Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

In January, the bloc expanded its membership to include Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, and Ethiopia.

