Thailand Open boxing: Pawan Bartwal storms into quarters with dominant 5-0 win

Bangkok, May 25 (IANS) Continuing his fine form, Indian boxer Pawan Bartwal cruised into the quarterfinals of the men’s 55kg category at the 4th Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament with a commanding 5-0 win over Cambodia’s Sao Rangsey on Sunday.

India has fielded a 19-member strong contingent in the prestigious boxing tournament, held under the aegis of World Boxing Council-backed Asian body, that has attracted talented boxers from powerhouses like China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, South Korea and host Thailand.

Hailing from Syupuri village in Uttarakhand, Pawan showed tactical maturity and ring control from the outset. He started cautiously, dodging early swings and waiting for his moment before landing a sharp punch to the face that set the tone.

The 26-year-old repeatedly pinned his opponent in corners, and a brilliant bob-and-weave move midway through the second round opened the door for another clean strike. With tight defence and calculated aggression, he kept Rangsey on the back foot and sealed a unanimous decision—his second consecutive win of the tournament.

An Indian Army man since 2017 and a National Championship silver medallist, Bartwal has been boxing since 2010. He now heads into the quarterfinals with strong momentum and eyes firmly set on a podium finish.

On Saturday, Bartwal mixed his aggressive intent with quality defence to get the better of his local challenger in the opening round of the men’s 55 kg weight category.

National Games bronze medallist Sanju MS banked on her aggressive boxing style to decimate her Japanese opponent to reach the quarterfinals of the women’s 60kg weight category. Sanju blanked Japan’s Sarii Kokufu 5-0 while Bartwal fought back to beat Thailand’s Thanarat Saengphet 4-1.

Sanju, who has made a shift to traditional boxing after winning laurels in kickboxing, is known for her attacking style and went all guns blazing from the first round itself against Japan’s Kokufu.

In the day’s other matches, Nikhil (60kg), Amit Kumar (65kg) and Hemant Yadav (70kg) were knocked out in the opening round.

