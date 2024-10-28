Thailand introduces biometric system for seamless air travel

Bangkok, Oct 28 (IANS) Thailand is set to roll out a new biometric identification system across its six major airports, aiming to provide passengers with a more efficient and convenient travel experience, the Airport of Thailand (AOT) said on Monday.

Starting from November, domestic passengers can enroll in the automated biometric identification system, which uses facial recognition technology to verify passenger identity, while the system will be fully operational for international travelers from December, said AOT President Kirati Kitmanawat.

The biometric system will help passengers bypass traditional document checks at various touchpoints throughout the airport, including baggage drop-off, security checkpoints and boarding gates, significantly reducing waiting times and streamlining the overall travel process, Kirati said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the AOT, the Southeast Asian country's largest airport operator, over 119.29 million passengers were served across its six international gateways, including Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang Airports, during the fiscal year 2024 ending in September, representing a 19.22 percent rise compared to the previous year.

The airport operator expects to accommodate higher passenger numbers for the current fiscal year, with a projection of 129.97 million travelers, thanks to increased flight connectivity, particularly on international routes.

