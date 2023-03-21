Thai House of Representatives dissolved ahead of general election

Bangkok, March 21 (IANS) Thailand's House of Representatives has been dissolved, paving the way for a general election within two months, according to a royal decree.

It is expedient to dissolve the House of Representatives to hold a new general election of members of the House of Representatives, wrote the royal decree, which has been royally endorsed, reports Xinhua news agency.

The general election of the 500-member House of Representatives will be held earliest in 45 days or latest in 60 days from Monday, according to the announcement released on the royal Thai government gazette website.

This means the polls will take place between May 4 and 19.

The exact date of the election will be announced by the Election Commission.

The House of Representatives was formed after the 2019 general election, with its four-year term scheduled to end on March 23.

Thailand held its previous election on Mar 24, 2019.

