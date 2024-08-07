Thackeray has gone to Delhi to seek support from Cong to become CM again: BJP

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar on Wednesday claimed that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray hasn’t gone to New Delhi for the benefit of Maharashtra but to seek support from the Congress to become the Chief Minister of the state.

Shelar said that the former CM has not gone to the national Capital to seek help and redressal on the issues faced by farmers, women, youth or reservation for Marathas.

“He does not have any state-related issues. Be it employment issue of the youth or farmers being endangered by the heavy rains. Although the state government has extended all possible help, still he could have taken proposals to seek additional help from the Centre.

“But he does not have any relevant documentation, nor meetings, nor discussions about the concerns faced by the people of Maharashtra,” claimed Shelar, adding that Thackeray also does not have any agenda for discussions about the issues faced by women in the state.

“When Maratha protestors had staged an agitation in front of his house, he had said that a decision for Maratha reservation must be taken in Delhi. Then why isn’t he carrying any proposal on Maratha reservation for discussion to Delhi?” asked Shelar.

He claimed that Thackeray is neither in favour of reservation nor is he in favour of Maharashtra but has gone to Delhi with a “begging bowl” and to “clean the utensils of Congressmen.”

“Thackeray hopes to become the chief minister once again. Crown me the chief minister. Allocate more seats for me. Think about my party. These are the issues, the begging bowl with which Uddhav Thackeray has gone to Delhi,” alleged Shelar.

Shelar asserted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi will soon split ahead of the Assembly election as its leaders are not ready to answer each others’ phones.

“Forget agreement on seat allocation, there is absolutely no consensus on any issue within the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Sanjay Raut was seen dragging Congress’ incharge during a press conference… now gradually they will be seen punching each other. And hence, we presume that the Maha Vikas Aghadi will split right at the time of allocation of seats,” he said.

