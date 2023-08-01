'Terror incidents declined in J&K in last 2 yrs': Nityanand Rai

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said the incidents of terrorist violence and infiltration have declined in the last two years in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Minister said this in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

A total of 129 terrorist related incidents were reported in 2021 and 125 in 2022 in Jammu and Kashmir. Till June 30, 26 incidents have been reported so far this year, as per the data shared by the Minister.

The total number of infiltration recorded in 2021 were 34 and 14 in 2022.

No infiltration has been recorded so far this year.

The government has a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and the security situation has improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir, the Minister added.

Among the measures taken by the government to curb terrorist violence include proactive counter insurgency operations against terrorists, identification and arrest of overground supporters of terrorists, deployment of police, army and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), he said.

The Minister further said the government has adopted a well-coordinated and multi-pronged strategy to tackle the cross-border infiltration.

This includes tactical deployment of forces at the International Border/Line of Control, use of technology like surveillance cameras, night Vision cameras etc, he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.