Tension in various Manipur districts, high alert sounded

Imphal, Oct 2 (IANS) Manipur Police on Wednesday night sounded a high alert and asked all the 16 district police chiefs to remain vigilant given the prevailing law and order situations, a top official said.

The Manipur Police issued the high alert to the Superintendent of police of all 16 districts hours after three persons, including a Manipur Rifles trooper, were killed and 30 others injured in the state’s Ukhrul district on Wednesday when residents of two Naga villages clashed and even engaged in a gun battle over a village boundary dispute.

Additional Director General (ADG) of Police (Law and Order) L. Kailun in an urgent message asked all the 16 district SPs to remain on the highest alert given the prevailing law and order situation.

“Proper security for arms and ammunition must be ensured. All officers, police stations, outposts, and Naka points should remain on the highest alert,” the ADG said in his most urgent message.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh condoled the death of three Naga men and urged the people to maintain calm.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to provide financial assistance to the families of the victims.

“All injured are being assisted by the government to provide proper medical treatment in Imphal as well as in Ukhrul,” the Chief Minister said in a statement on Wednesday night.

High tension has also prevailed in the six valley districts since September 27 over the abduction of two youths belonging to the Meitei community.

Meanwhile, a Police official said that unidentified gunmen shot dead a self-styled town commander of a banned militant outfit near Leishang village in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Tuesday.

The slain militant identified as Seikhohao Haokip is reportedly a cadre of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA). Haokip's body is now kept in the Churachandpur Medical College morgue.

Normal life was badly affected in six Valley districts in Manipur on Wednesday owing to the shutdown called by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) over the kidnapping of two youths.

Police said that shops, markets, commercial establishments, government offices, and banks remained closed, and private vehicles remained off the roads in view of the shutdown.

Bandh supporters blocked the streets in six districts including Imphal East, and Imphal West districts to enforce the shutdown.

JAC convenor L Subol said that they would continue their agitation until the two youths were released.

Various Civil Society Organisations, political parties and NGOs have been urging both the state government and the Kuki militants to release the youths.

The three youths, residents of Thoubal districts, were kidnapped by armed Kuki militants while they were en route to attend an Army recruitment examination at New Keithelmanbi in between Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts on September 27.

The three youths -- Ningombam Johnson (25), Oinam Thoithoi (27), and Thokchom Thoithoiba (28) were reportedly kidnapped by Kuki militants while the Army rescued Johnson on the next day.

Manipur Chief Minister earlier said that he had asked the Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Singh to secure the release of two kidnapped youths.

Both the Central and state security forces continued their efforts to ensure the safe release of the two youths, he said, adding that the DGP himself had gone to the place and talked with the abductors.

“We think that there will be a positive outcome. The abductors have made some demands, but we are trying to release the two youths unconditionally,” the Chief Minister had told the media.

A Manipur police statement said: “Police and other security forces are making all-out efforts to rescue the missing/ kidnapped youths as quickly as possible.”

Meanwhile, Congress Lok Sabha member from Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat Angomcha Bimol Akoijam in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requested take urgent steps for the safe release of Oinam Thoithoi and Thokchom Thoithoiba from the captivity of the Kuki militants.

